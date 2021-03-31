LaMarcus Aldridge: “I’m not in the Brooklyn Nets to be an All Star”

After reaching an agreement with Brooklyn nets last Saturday, LaMarcus Aldridge He started training this Tuesday with his new teammates. In his first experience in the East, the former Blazers and Spurs explains that he lands in NY without any ambition to achieve things individually, if not that he wants to do it collectively:

“I’m not here to be an All Star. That’s not what I’m going to try to do. I’m just here to try to contribute, to bring things and to try to help this team win. I’m not at all worried about ever being an All Star again. “.

“I’m not here to be an All-Star, that’s not what I’m trying to do. I’m trying to bring value, bring the things I’m good at, and try and help the team win.” Watch @ aldridge_12’s full first media session as a Brooklyn Net – – Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 30, 2021

He explains that after reaching an agreement with the San Antonio Spurs to cut his contract he saw an opportunity to land in the Nets because there is a role for a player like him who can defend and shoot three. He acknowledges that the first New York player who spoke to him was Kevin Durant and that he also exchanged a few words with James harden before signing for the Nets for the remainder of the season.

This is what his coach Steve Nash thinks about him: “He has the ability to hit triples, that will allow us to open the court. He knows that he will have a different role and that this is a different team. I want him to find a natural balance between the way he has traditionally played and the way we play. “