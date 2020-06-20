San Antonio Spurs starting center LaMarcus Aldridge, who underwent surgery on his right shoulder A month and a half ago, the remainder of the season will be low, the San Antonio team reported Monday.

Aldridge, seven times selected for the NBA All-Star Game, will not return to competition when the league resumes on July 31.

The team reported that it is expected that Aldridge, 34, is fully recovered when training camps begin next fall of the 2020-2021 campaign.

The Spurs in Orlando

The Spurs are one of 22 teams to participate in the NBA regular season restart at the Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. after the league break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The loss of Aldridge, Spurs franchise player leaves the San Antonio team with fewer options to fight for eighth place in the Western Conference, the last one that gives the right to be in the NBA playoffs.

The Spurs occupy twelfth place in the standings, 27-36, four wins from eighth place which is held by the Memphis Grizzlies (32-33).