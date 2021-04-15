LaMarcus Aldridge announced his retirement from the NBA

The player of the Brookly nets, LaMarcus Aldridge impact to the world of NBA after announcing his retirement Thursday morning in a statement.

After being released by the San Antonio Spurs team via buyout, the big man decided to join the Brooklyn nets the 28th of March. Yet Aldridge played few games for the Nets before announcing his retirement due to an apparent injury.

Nets’ LaMarcus Aldridge announces he is retiring from the NBA. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 15, 2021

LaMarcus Aldridge played for 16 seasons in the NBA, averaged 19.4 points per game, with 8.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. He retires at a crucial time for the Brooklyn Nets team who had LaMarcus for the postseason.

He went 7 times to the All-Star Game NBA, with 5 kisses to the best quintet in the league, I never managed to win a championship.