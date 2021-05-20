Lalo Martínez, from the national team to shine in professionalism

The capital Eduardo Martínez, at 20 years old, has had a dizzying rise in boxing; After obtaining multiple medals in the National Olympiad, and his time at the Centro Nacional de Alto Rendiemento as a tricolor representative, he has established himself as a fearsome knockout in his walk through pay boxing.

Exclusive fighter for Promociones del Pueblo, a company run by Oswaldo Küchle; He has 6 fights as a professional, in all of them he has come out with his hand up and only one of them has not won it on the fast track, making use of everything he learned in his passage through the national team.

Martínez, recently graduated with a degree in Sports Training from the ENED, is trained by Professor Rogelio Romero, but at CNAR his mentors were none other than the Olympic medalists Agustín Zaragoza and Juan Paredes, who have taught him to fully exploit his qualities , and take full advantage of the advantage of being a left-handed fighter.

Lalo, originally from Xochimilco, south of the Mexican capital, will seek to extend his good streak to position himself in the dispute for a Youth or regional title in the superlight division, after knocking out the tough Víctor Hernández in his last match in a clash starring two knockers from the capital.