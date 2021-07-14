LaLiga’s response to Rubiales’ proposal

07/14/2021 at 12:48 PM CEST

Luis Rubiales will not have it easy at all to carry out his revolution. The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation announced this Wednesday in the framework of the Sports Breakfast organized by Europa Press his intention to propose to LaLiga a change in the format of the Spanish competition. LaLiga, however, has completely opposed in a statement, minutes later.

“LaLiga will not consider a change in the competition format of any of its categories. The current model, its structure, its days of competition, its schedules, etc., have been a success in recent years”, reads the statement issued by the highest Spanish football competition.

The proposal by Rubiales, who has invited Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, to analyze a change in the model of the Spanish competition involves reducing the number of matches and being able to play matches in neutral venues, which could be abroad. “We have changed the format of many competitions, such as the Federation Cup, the First RFEF, Second RFEF. We want to propose a format with fewer days on the calendar, more emotion and more quality matches. That has an economic impact, but above all hook people & rdquor;, Rubiales explained.

LaLiga shows its chest in its statement ensuring that, among many other achievements, it has achieved “an increase in spectators in the stadiums of more than 20%; an exponential growth of national and international audiovisual rights; an economic stability that has allowed it to be the only major league competition with a positive net result in the first season of COVID … “ so that “Any modification of the current format or its mere approach would be irresponsible”, underlines the statement.

Finally, the top Spanish soccer competition claims to be “willing to dialogue with the RFEF on various issues to improve football such as the improvement of the VAR, coordination with the new category 1st RFEF, a common strategy against the European Super League, etc”.