LaLiga’s powerful statement about the Super League

04/19/2021

On at 12:01 CEST

LaLiga has already ruled on the creation of the European Super League, which was announced last Sunday night, just hours before the new Champions League format for the triennium 2024-2027 is also announced. Well, on the same day, Javier Tebas, president of the institution, already condemned the creation of this through his social networks. Now, the league itself does it.

The statement begins forcefully: “LaLiga strongly condemns the announced proposal to create a secessionist and elitist European competition, which attacks the principles of open competitiveness and sporting merit that occupy the depths of the ecosystem of national and European football “.

To continue pointing out that this Super League destroys the dream of the most humble clubs of qualifying for the top European competitions. Continuing in the same line, he points out: “It is nothing more than a selfish approach, designed to further enrich the wealthiest”.

At the same time, informs that it may negatively affect the rest of the sports with which LaLiga collaborates: “LaLiga contributes more than 126 million euros and endangers the system of contributions approved in the Pact of Viana”.

Finally, they have reported that: “We will use all the tools at our disposal and We will work with all parties involved to defend the integrity and future of Spanish football in the best interest of the game.“, thus reaffirming its position totally against.

Remember that up to 3 Spanish clubs will be founding members of the new Super League. These are Barça, Madrid and Atlético de Madrid.