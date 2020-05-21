05/21/2020

As El Partidazo de la Cope has announced, the League will return next Friday, June 12 with a main course, the derby between Sevilla and Betis at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan, probably at 9:00 p.m. Likewise, he also announced that on May 28 LaLiga plans to communicate the entire calendar to the clubs. Thus the wishes of the president of LaLiga are fulfilled, Javier Thebes, who had indicated that date as the ideal starting point to have sufficient margin for the eleven days remaining to be played to finish the championship.

LaLiga had decided that the Seville derby was the best match to resume the competition after three months without football. The evolution of the different phases of the de-escalation and the results of the tests that the players have undergone have meant that LaLiga can return on June 12 and that there is no need to wait any longer, although LaLiga contemplated that it could start later.

Betis players celebrate a goal at Benito Villamarín | EFE

To this end, the sports director of Sevilla F.C. MonchiHe already said days ago that he would be very pleased that the derby gave the starting gun to the League: “We are all in overalls and that is what we all want,” he said. Monchi, who considers that the Seville derby to be played by Sevilla F.C. and Real Betis at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, unfortunately without an audience, is the best showcase for LaLiga’s return: “There is no better cover than a Seville derby, Sevilla-Betis, Betis-Sevilla, it will be one more incentive.”

