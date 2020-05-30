LaLiga is not willing to negotiate the matches on Mondays and Fridays with the RFEF. This was stated by Javier Tebas, president of the employers, at the round table organized by the Marca newspaper. Considers that “there are issues where we will not understand them. We are not going to negotiate but let’s not make a scandal out of all that & rdquor ;.

05/29/2020

Act at 12:35

CEST

LaLiga understands that the RFEF cannot limit the parties’ dispute these two days and, as it has announced days ago, they plan to appeal the sentence to the last instance. They did not negotiate weeks before the sentence was known, nor now that the resolution dismisses the League’s demand and urges that these slots be negotiated with the RFEF.

For Thebes this situation has given rise “to the search for time bands that are having a great impact in a market like Asia, although it affects the Spanish market & rdquor ;. So this situation with matches on Friday and Monday is somewhat transitory and the problem will appear next season once normality recovers. By then it seems clear that he already works in time slots, all of them on Saturday and Sunday.

He also wanted to highlight the role of the CSD as a mediator following the Viana Pacts because this will allow “reach agreements on some issues that are& rdquor ;.

In the same video conference, the president of the League has confirmed the dates of this season, starting on June 11 and ending on July 19. Looking, as we already have in SPORT, that next season starts on September 12.

.