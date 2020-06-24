Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

One of FIFA’s strong cards is that it has a lot of licenses that it uses to create greater immersion. For this reason, it is crucial to renew their agreements as they recently did with LaLiga, the maximum soccer circuit in Spain.

Through a statement, Electronic Arts reported that a new deal has arrived with LaLiga. Thanks to this, EA Sports will remain the sole video game partner of this soccer league. It is worth mentioning that the agreement will last 10 years.

This means that LaLiga de futbol will appear exclusively in the main installments of FIFA and other EA Sports products. Thus, it may be the only game that presents the competition officially and that has its presentation style.

« The renovation allows us to increase LaLiga’s reach and popularity to more fans around the world who play FIFA every day, » said Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga. “We have built a collaborative alliance with EA for more than 20 years that has seen both organizations become international brands. Our new agreement signifies our commitment to maintaining growth and creating the best entertainment for soccer fans around the world. ”

Now, it is important to note that this does not mean that we will not see Spanish soccer teams in other games. As we have seen in the cases of club teams like Barcelona, ​​they are free to negotiate their license independently and appear in other sports or soccer games.

The alliance will go beyond the game and will have competitive events

It is worth mentioning that this alliance will go beyond simply presenting LaLiga content within the game. In fact, it will allow EA Sports to organize competitive events with the official license of the company.

What happens is that the statement mentions that the agreement includes a « commitment to grow the fan base and esports participation. » This through the eLaLiga Santander, an esports tournament in which the teams from the Spanish first division participate.

