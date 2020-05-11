Also, the Technical Referees Committee, as with all professional clubs, already has a protocol designed with the imminent return of Spanish football in mind. Protocol that in its case has two routes, on the one hand the physical and related to the health of all members of the referee team (referee, assistant, fourth referee, etc.) and on the other hand all the measures that are going to be carried out in the VOR Center of the Ciudad del Fútbol de las Rozas where all the rooms are located from where the VAR is carried out in the First and Second divisions.

05/11/2020

Act at 11:22

CEST

And protocol whose expenses will also be borne by the Professional Football League, as it happens with the 42 professional clubs. Both the cost of the different tests that will be carried out on the entire refereeing team, as well as the reforms in the commented VOR room. As we already published a few dates ago in the SPORT newspaper; This season, and by virtue of the professional arbitration agreement signed by the League and the RFEF in August 2018, there are around 23,167,735 million euros that the employer contributes to the arbitration establishment. Amounts that will increase by 5% for the next season, standing at 24,326,121, to which we will have to add 1,950,000 for Social Security, at the time the CSD gives the green light to the proposal approved by the Delegate Commission of the RFEF and which has the approval of the government, for consider the referee as a professional. Which will mean an annual employment contract dependent on the Spanish Football Federation and with no age limit. These new expenses are now added to these amounts, of which the League will record from the arbitration level, following the same procedure as in the rest of the expenses.

MEDICAL CHECK, PCR TEST AND PRIVATE TEST EACH MATCH

The CTA already has a well-defined roadmap for its referees after exhaustive technical physical monitoring throughout the confinement where, in addition to having adapted weekly training programs, they have had to technically work with more than 300 videos of topics related to soccer game with constant examinations of the Laws of the Game. For example, the assistants have received about 240 offside plays over which they have had to decide, using the CTA an existing platform in UEFA.

And already thinking about the return of the competition, the arbitration establishment intends to carry out a sports medical examination similar to the one carried out at the beginning of each season that also includes a blood and urine check. They will also follow the guidelines of the health authorities in regard to coronavirus recognition.

In this regard, the CTA wants to carry out a PCR test on all professional football referees and assistants. To this is added a test that will be carried out on each and every one of them before each game to be sure that they all test negative. As Velasco Carballo himself explained, “no referee will leave his home to whistle a match without having passed a test in the hours prior to the match, around 24 hours.” This affects the entire referee team moved to each stadium that each day will involve mobilizing about 175 people

EXTREME SECURITY MEASURES IN THE VOR ROOM

Number of people who also includes the team that is summoned to act as VAR. In this case, the referee of VAR and AVAR, who will be concentrated in the Ciudad del Fútbol Residence, will take their temperature just before leaving their rooms directly at the VOR and where they will not have any contact with anyone. The intention of the arbitration establishment is to create teams with the same VAR referee, AVAR and video operator to avoid having the slightest contact with other members of the arbitration collective

DISINFECTION AND SEALING OF ALL VAR ROOMS

And then there are all the protocol measures provided in the VOR space of the Ciudad del Fútbol de las Rozas where there are currently up to 12 VAR rooms. Process that goes through a total disinfection, isolation and sealing of each and every one of them, in such a way that before each use, it will be verified that these rooms are free of Covid 19.

Rooms where it is planned that the minimum possible number of people (VAR, AVAR and at most the video operator) will have separation screens between them. Before accessing they will have to wash all their hands, they will enter with a mask and gloves and inside they will have hydrogels for constant cleaning during the meeting. Once inside, each referee of VAR, AVAR and the operator will have personalized helmets and buttons that will be sent to disinfect once they leave the facilities at the end of the match. The room used for each match will be sealed at the end of it, and no one can access it until a total disinfection is carried out.

STRICT COVID PROTOCOL- 19 OF THE ARBITRAL COLLECTIVE

.