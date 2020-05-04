The Spanish League announced on Monday that the First and Second Division clubs will be able to return to training this week, after the Ministry of Health gave the go-ahead to the security protocol developed for a possible resumption of competitions.

“This crisis has had a profound impact on all of us. The return of soccer is a sign that society is progressing to the new normal. It will also bring back an element of life that people in Spain and around the world know and they love, “Javier Tebas, president of La Liga, said in a statement.

Once the medical services of the clubs carry out and have the results of the COVID-19 tests on players and team personnel, the sports complexes will only be opened for individual training, as a measure to minimize the risk of contagion among those present. on site.

“Health is paramount, so we have a comprehensive protocol to safeguard the health of all involved as we work to restart La Liga. Circumstances are unprecedented, but we hope to start playing again in June and finish our 2019-2020 season this summer. To return is to win! “Added Thebes.

The evolution in the phases for the return of Spanish football will be accompanied by the reduction of restrictions that the Pedro Sánchez government determines for the whole of society, since the plan consists of the beginning of individual sessions, moving on to the training phase group meetings and, later, plan to hold matches behind closed doors in June.

“The return to work of soccer professionals involves the reactivation of a very relevant economic sector that contributes 1.37 percent of GDP and generates 185 thousand jobs at a time when the economic situation is already the main concern, precipitated by the crisis “, was revealed in the text.

With 11 days to play in the highest category of Spanish football, Barcelona occupies the lead with 58 units, two more than Real Madrid. In addition, the dispute to enter UEFA competitions is red hot, since between Seville, third place, and Valencia, seventh place, there are only five points of difference.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.