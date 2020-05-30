In the League Assembly held yesterday, not only was the calendar of the remainder of the season discussed. Also, and it was one of the points of the day of the call, a modification of its statutes was approved to favor the financing of the teams in these delicate moments derived from the COVID-19.

05/29/2020 at 13:36

CEST

The clubs gathered in assembly They approved the amendment to the rule, which in practice will entail the opening of files for clubs that do not meet their payment obligations with financial entities and investment funds. As our colleagues from Palco23 collect, The objective of this change is to give greater security to the investment entities and firms that lend money to the clubs, so that they are more open to financially supporting the teams in a time of economic difficulty caused by the Covid-19.

The modification of the statutes supposes that the teams that do not attend to their debt with financial entities and investment funds will be expedited, as it already happens when the clubs violate the payment of the debt with the Treasury, the Social Security, other clubs and players. The idea is to place payment commitments with banks and other investors at this same level, so that these entities have a greater guarantee of collection, and in turn are more receptive to financing the clubs that are part of LaLiga.

YesThose who do not comply will not have the right to enroll in the First and Second Division withdrawn, as it happens when having liquid, expired and callable debt with the Administration or with other clubs. When this occurs, and the complaint to the LaLiga mixed commission succeeds, the employers can take action and not enroll a team in the First or Second Division.

On this occasion, it has been chosen not to exercise this type of punishment on teams that violate their payment commitments with other creditors because it is understood that, “If the non-registration had effect in these cases, it would be counterproductive since, by not competing in LaLiga, it would be more difficult for the clubs to pay & rdquor ;, justifies a top manager of a Second Division club.

With this mechanism, investors will be more secure and their investment will be more protected, while the clubs will foreseeably have easier access to financing, which has been conditioned by the moment that the sports industry and the economy in general are going through due to Covid-19.

