This Friday, as we already counted last Monday in the SPORT newspaper; Laliga has introduced all the clubs in their respective Division Boards the protocol of the implementation matches as soon as the competition starts. Something that in the best of scenarios could be June 12. Protocol that will be next Monday when it’s approved definitively by the Executive Committee.

A protocol like we already had days ago in this newspaper, it will be preceded by the test that will be done 48 hours to all the players. And in case of being positive, that playedr will not be able to attend the meeting being quarantined. Along with the protocol of the parties, other issues have revolved around the concentrations of footballers and the displacement of matches.

Regarding the first, as we already had in Sport last Monday, the Executive Committee approved to delay the start of the same by one week, postponing these to Monday, May 25. A date that even, and depending on the evolution of events and especially from the test results, could even be suspended. The measure is aimed at avoiding the risk of contagion but if the results show no risk in this regard, they could be avoided.

ORexpenses that in many cases the League would assumeEspecially in the smaller clubs forced to book hotels where they can carry them out. Expenses that could now be diverted to another measure that LaLiga is considering and that happens because clubs travel by charter flight the same day.

As these are games that will take place in the late evening, the return flights would be made that same night because otherwise it would force the teams to look for hotels where to spend the night. With the risks involved. Hence right now is this the most likely measure to take on travel, helping Laliga to clubs with less budget.

Another one of the questions to deal with is the league protocol regarding training and de-escalation that the government allows at that time. As we already have in SPORT, Laliga continues with its idea of ​​coordination of all clubs in terms of training phases. And this assumes that next monday 18 is the due date for them to start group workouts of all professional clubs, regardless of the situation in the province.

Unless an indication is received from Health that prevents it, since they will have the last word. It will be already Monday when the Delegate Commission meets to approve the protocol and continue analyzing all the issues that arise.

