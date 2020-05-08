Updated on 05/07/2020 at 19:57

The ball will roll again in Spain. In a recent interview, coach Javier Aguirre revealed the date on which he will play again in that country. Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Atlético Madrid, Sevilla and other leading LaLiga clubs are already warming up.

In an interview with Marca Claro, the Leganés coach gave details about the return to competition in Spain. “We already have a start date for the league. June 20 we started the league and in five weeks we finished: July 26 “, said the ‘Basque’. He also mentioned what was almost obvious: there will be a series of meetings with the aim of ending in the scheduled time.” He will play Saturday, Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, “said Aguirre.

In the same talk, Javier Aguirre assured that the six weeks in which they will train before returning to compete in any way can be considered a preseason. “It will not be a typical 6 weeks of training before the return, it will not be as a preseason,” he said.

Javier Aguirre also stated that Real Madrid will not act as a local at the Santiago Bernabéu, but will do so at Valdebebas. “Madrid have already announced that they will not play at the Bernabéu, they will play at Valdebebas. I will receive him on the last day, I hope his goal and mine are already sentenced, so as not to risk my life there ”.

On the other hand, the ‘Vasco’ noted that his time at the ‘Tri’ was very demanding. “I do not know if Leganés is the hardest challenge of my career, the Mexican National Team has also demanded a lot from me,” he declared.

