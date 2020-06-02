Soccer has managed to overcome the coronavirus and little by little its return to normality begins. Taking the German Bundesliga as an example, the European leagues rolled out their biosafety protocols and are preparing to restart the competition.

Spain is a clear example of this, in early May they carried out the relevant tests to assess the situation and immediately began individual training. Weeks later, the group work started and on Monday the final step was taken: each team was able to count on its complete staff on the ground.

Thus the things, this is the count on how it went to the Colombians:

James Rodríguez (Real Madrid)

The Colombian is already under the orders of Zinedine Zidane and the French wasted no time. The schedule of the day included: physical work, exercises with the ball (individual – group) and a 12 vs 12 match.

Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid)

Despite not being clear about his future within the club, the Colombian was very smiling in training. The ‘Cholo’ Simeone prevailed the tactical works and proved the XI that could come out against Athletic. Unfortunately, Arias did not join the group of probable holders.

Carlos Bacca (Villarreal)

The Amarillo Yellow Submarine ’once again performed medical tests on its players and trained in a double session (morning at 9 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. in the afternoon) at the Sports City.

Jeison Murillo (Celta de Vigo)

The Colombian was seen doing physical work, seeking to be 100% for the resumption of the contest. The Argentine Funes Mori will not be available throughout the season for an operation, which is why Murillo will be practically a fixed starter in the remainder of the tournament.

Juan Camilo Hernández (Mallorca)

The Colombian striker was seen to be quite active in club training. Physical and definition works were the highlight of the day.

Bernardo Espinosa (Espanyol)

Coach Abelardo Fernández focused on exercises based on specific match situations. We worked two days: first at the Dani Jarque Sports City and then at the RCDE Stadium.

.