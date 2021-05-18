LaLiga Smartbank Mallorca: schedule and where to watch on TV

05/17/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Three days remain for the resolution of this 2020/2021 LaLiga Smartbank Season. The Second Division of state football thus faces its day number 40. At this point we already have the guaranteed direct promotion for Espanyol and Mallorca, two teams that from the beginning showed a very different course from the rest of the contenders, marking clear distances in the middle of the season. However, the PlayOff posts are still proving to be quite permeable and the competition promises not to breathe until the last second. This time Tenerife and Mallorca face off at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López Municipal Stadium, in the town of Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

The locals promise to give everything counting on the field factor on their part, although yes, without an audience. They are in the position number thirteen and have 47 points.

The second place of the leaderboard is for the visiting team, which has 71 points scored throughout this entire season.

Both teams will have their crossing on Wednesday, May 19 at 9:30 p.m.. From that moment on the initial whistle will be given and it will be possible to continue through Movistar LaLiga and Movistar +.