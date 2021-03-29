LaLiga SmartBank Almería: Schedule and where to watch on TV

03/29/2021 at 8:43 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To continue with the LaLiga SmartBank Matchday 32, East Tuesday the meeting between the Malaga and the Almeria, scheduled to function in the stadium The Rose Garden.

Thus, the squad led by Sergio Pellicer will attend the game after registering a draw with Cartagena (1-1), a draw with Tenerife (1-1), a victory over Logroñés (1-0) and a victory over Sabadell (2-0). Thus, they are located in the position number 9 of the classification, where they are found with 42 points and -6 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Jose Gomes is positioned in the third place of the classification, adding 57 points and +17 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a draw with Leganés (1-1), a defeat against Ponferradina (2-1), a draw with Alcorcón (0-0) and a conquest against Girona (1-0).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of Malaga against him Almeria of the LaLiga SmartBank Matchday 32 will be held on Tuesday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga and GOAL.