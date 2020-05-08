The coach of CD Leganés,Javier Aguirre,announced this Thursday as “breaking news” that LaLiga Santander will begin the weekend of June 20, if there are no setbacks along the way started these days with the tests and the return to club training.

“I have a breaking news. We already have a league start date:June 20thWe started LaLiga and in five weeks we officially finished on July 26. It will be played Saturday-Sunday and Wednesday-Thursday. LaLiga has just officially informed me, “said the Mexican coach in an interview with Marca Claro.

Aguirre also stated that this is good news to be able to schedule the training, which cucumber set will resume this Friday. “I am very happy because we already have training sessions on schedule. We already started tomorrow, fortunatelywe passed the tests“he added, implying that they did not have any positive in the COVID-19 tests.

No confirmation

However, sources ofThe leagueThey informed Europa Press that the dates for returning to the competition remain unconfirmed, since the government must give the go-ahead to the various phases established. Undoubtedly, the objective of LaLiga and the clubs is to finish the competition, with the intention of returning in June, as its president, Javier Tebas, has already announced, but always following the Health guidelines.

In an interview with ‘El Partidazo de Cope’ this Thursday night, the president of Getafe,Ángel Torres,He also recognized that the return date is not official, although he did point out that the possibility of it being that weekend of June 20 is seriously considered. In addition, he explained that Javier Tebas said at the last Assembly that the announcement of the return will be in the coming days.

In the absence of such confirmation, theprofessional soccerkeep moving towards your return. Several clubs resume training this Friday, but still many others are awaiting tests for coronavirus. Likewise, the phases established by Health are subject to the evolution of the pandemic in the country.

