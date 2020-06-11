After more than two months without soccer in Spain, the Government together with the pertinent authorities gave the green light to the training of the clubs and with that grew a feeling of hope for the return of the League in clubs, players and fans, which today, Within hours of the initial whistle, it has become a reality.

Sevilla and Real Betis are the clubs in charge of resuming La Liga. Yes! The Seville derby. A good restart! The rivalry between these two clubs from Seville has been around since 1905, but it was in 1935 that the first official league match between these two clubs took place, on that occasion it left a score of 3 – 0 in favor of Betis.

Throughout history, adding all the competitions, both teams have met 183 times, with Sevilla being the team with the most matches won (87), while Real Betis has done so in 53 opportunities, with a total of 43 matches remaining. ended in a tie.

Now, and in a totally new context in Spain and the world due to the coronavrius pandemic, the Sevillian classic will be played behind closed doors and will go down in history for being the game that opens the resumption day in Spain.

On the one hand, Seville is third in the general classification with 47 units, temporarily ranking Uefa Champions League. While Real Betis ranks 12th in the competition with just 33 units overall.

Prior to the match, Sevilla, the team led by Lopetegui has confirmed the loss of Nemanja Gudelj, and it is still uncertain whether Lucas Ocampos will be in the match. Instead, Betis has recovered the Mexican Andrés Guardado and hopes to get the three points from the hand of his maximum reference Nabil Fekir.

The derby will be available on ESPN 2 at 3:00 p.m. Colombia hour. A good match for the return.