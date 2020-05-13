The planned resumption of the competition with matches behind closed doors has opened a crack through which LaLiga intends to reschedule matches on Mondays. “There will be football every day”, ventured Javier Tebas on Sunday in El Partidazo de Movistar. The president of the employer’s association slipped the message even knowing that a judicial resolution, of August 2019, prohibits parties on Mondays, although not on Fridays. This was one of the fierce battles that LaLiga and the Federation had with their respective presidents at the helm.

The employers now argue that if the main argument of the body chaired by Luis Rubiales was the rejection of the fans to play on Mondays. With the door closed the problem no longer exists. LaLiga will inform the federal entity of its intention to play matches on Mondays and hopes not to find a negative. In the background, the Viana Pact also emerges, through which LaLiga promised to increase by 30 million euros, from its television income, its contribution to the federal coffers over the next four years. “As long as I am president there will be no soccer on Mondays,” Rubiales said in February. Now you will have to decide whether to keep the spirit of the aforementioned pact, at least, while playing behind closed doors.

No European previews

The football formula during the 35 days set for the conclusion of the championship will allow overlapping the times of the matches, which is one of the conditions established in the contracts with the operators that bought the broadcasting rights. To be able to collect from 600 million euros for three years to 2,300, LaLiga included Fridays and Mondays in its marketing strategy to provide buyers with a greater band to schedule matches without the need for them to overlap.

In parallel, The Times newspaper reported that UEFA, forced by the lack of dates before the stoppage produced by the covid-19, plans to abolish the previous phases of both the Champions League and the Europa League. In the case of the Champions League, Spanish clubs would not be affected because the first four go directly to the group stage. It would affect in the case of the club that enters the Europa League by way of winning the Copa del Rey or by being seventh in the classification, which is the most viable after agreeing Athletic and Real Sociedad that the final cup will be played with the public . By the time this is possible, the federation will have already had to hand over to UEFA the list of participants in European competitions, making the entry the seventh-ranked player in the league.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe