LaLiga Santander | Schedules: Real Madrid-Barcelona play El Clsico on Saturday April 10 at 3:00 p.m.

On the day of the Cup final, three League matches will be played

The league has made the schedules for days 29 and 30 official, with a clear protagonist. The Di Stfano Classic, the Real Madrid-Barcelona, will be played on Saturday April 10 at 3:00 p.m. as the most important match of matchday 30.

It was also interesting to know if there were going to be league games on the day of the Cup final between Athletic and Real Sociedad Saturday, April 3. There will be three, one of them in the same city where the final is played, in Seville. Saturday start with the Granada-Villarreal at 8:00 a.m., continue with the Seville-Atltico at 10.15 and will close, before the final, with the Real Madrid-Eibar at 12.30 pm.

The Athletic-Real Sociedad postponed because both teams play last season’s Copa del Rey final to serve to conclude matchday 29 on Wednesday, April 7, at 3:00 p.m.