LaLiga Santander Celta de Vigo: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/13/2021 at 11:51 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To continue with the LaLiga Santander Matchday 33, this Sunday the meeting between the Cadiz and the Celta Vigo, scheduled to function in the Ramon de Carranza.

Thus, the squad led by Alvaro Cervera will attend the game after registering a victory over Getafe (1-0), a victory over Valencia (2-1), a loss to Villarreal (2-1) and a draw with Alavés (1-1). Thus, they are located in the position number 12 of the classification, where they are found with 35 points and -18 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Eduardo Coudet is positioned in the tenth place of the classification, adding 37 points and -7 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a defeat against Sevilla (4-3), a victory over Deportivo Alavés (3-1), a defeat against Real Madrid (3-1) and a draw with Athletic Club (0-0).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of Cadiz against him Celta Vigo of the LaLiga Santander Matchday 33 will be held on Sunday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga.