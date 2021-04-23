LaLiga Santander Barcelona: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/23/2021 at 2:49 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To continue with the LaLiga Santander matchday 32, this Sunday the meeting between the Villarreal and the Barcelona, scheduled to function in the Ceramic Stadium.

Thus, the squad led by Unai emery will attend the game after registering a loss against Deportivo Alavés (2-1), a victory over Levante (5-1), a defeat against Osasuna (2-1) and a victory over Granada (3-0). Thus, they are located in the position number 7 of the classification, where they are with 49 points and +13 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Ronald Koeman is positioned in the third place of the classification, adding 68 points and +46 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a victory over Getafe (5-2), a defeat against Real Madrid (2-1), a conquest against Valladolid (1-0) and a victory against Real Sociedad (6-1).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of Villarreal against him Barcelona of the LaLiga Santander matchday 32 will be held on Sunday, April 25 at 4:15 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga.