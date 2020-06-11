The ideologue of the hashtag that LaLiga is using in its return should receive an award. Today football returns to Spain with the Gran Derbi, a strange game in terms of atmosphere, but just as attractive as ever, or even more after three months of football drought. The Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, like the other stadiums, will not be filled this weekend, but the streets already breathe the atmosphere of football.
LaLiga returns and with it the commotion in the bars returns when it is time for the game, the races around the house to have everything ready before the initial whistle, the bar discussions and the sofa discussions. LaLiga returns and the live broadcasts also return, the goals narrated as if each match were a final, the more or less correct comments from the experts, the debates and the merely sporting controversies.
The competition returns and that means much more than all of the above because it is one more step towards that ‘new normal’ that now seems close, but not long ago it seemed like a dream on a distant horizon. LaLiga returns with all kinds of preventive measures, without people in the stadiums and without massive gatherings in its surroundings, with the bars restricting capacity and with safe distances, but it returns and that is the only thing that matters.
LaLiga returns and that ‘I don’t know what, what do I know’ so inexplicable that it removes the fans when the anthem of their team sounds, that emotion that generates seeing 22 men kicking a ball that turns this simple game into drugs most powerful in the world. LaLiga returns and the defeats will continue to hurt more than what the victories rejoice, but with their return we all win because now more than ever #VolverEsGanar.