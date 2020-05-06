LaLiga has responded quickly and forcefully to the statement that the players and Eibar coaching staff have made public this Tuesday in which they do not hide that they are afraid of the return to activity amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a public note, the players of the gunsmith team have acknowledged that they do not have sufficient guarantees to avoid possible infections that may also affect their families.

05/05/2020

Act at 16:49

CEST

sport.es

LaLiga did not take long to react although it has been known thanks to the information provided by the journalist of the Cadena COPE, Isaac Fouto. According to him, the League has addressed the Eibar footballers to inform them that “playing football will be safer than going to the supermarket or to the pharmacy”, adding that “we understand that people have different emotions, including fear & rdquor; .

The football association, on the other hand, has also commented to the Eibar footballers that “from LaLiga we are taking precautions for a safe return & rdquor ;.

In this way, LaLiga wanted to reassure Eibar soccer players, the first to show their disagreement with the measures taken by employers to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

.