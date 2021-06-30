LaLiga referees will be totally professional from this Thursday

06/30/2021 at 10:17 AM CEST

Today Wednesday June 30 ends the first contract in the history of Spanish arbitration signed by all the referees, assistants, VAR and AVAR on September 1, 2020 with the RFEF. From now on, with the new contract that comes into effect from tomorrow, July 1, the referees of our league will become totally professional because all of them will have a total and absolute dedication to arbitration activity.

During this first season that is now ending, the contract that is now ending has allowed all the actors of the arbitration establishment to be able to reconcile their arbitration work with other functions. If this is the case, they have had to renounce amounts close to 15,000 euros as stated in the fifteenth clause thereof. But this situation already disappears initially in the new labor text that they sign for the next season 2021-2022.

Essential requirements to be able to sign it

The SPORT newspaper has had access to the 16-page document that is in force until July 1. Among the requirements in the First division category to be able to sign it is having a minimum previous experience of 9 years as a referee in federated competitions, and of these, at least one as a Second division referee. In the case of the assistant, there are five years of experience and one of them in the silver category. For the referees of Second, the experience is reduced to seven years, being 1 in Second B and in the assistants it is reduced to three with one of them in the bronze category of Spanish football. In the case of the VAR, to be able to be a video assistant, a 9-year experience as a referee is required, one of them in First or Second.

As the same contract specifies, this contract is about “a special employment relationship, on a regular basis, within the practice of professional sports, between a professional athlete, such as the professional referee who engages in this sport, on a voluntary basis. , with regularity and regularity for a sporting activity, such as the RFEF, and under its dependence through the CTA “.

The contract includes a fixed remuneration of around 114,000 euros plus those derived from their different functions in the parties or as VAR

This new contract establishes, in accordance with what was agreed by the RFEF and the League in August 2018 in the professional arbitration agreement signed for five seasons, the amounts to be received by the VAR or AVAR referees, assistants and referees. In this case, it is a gross annual remuneration of 114,121 euros divided into ten payments from which the Social Security contribution is deducted. Amount that also, like all those derived from the contracts, is assumed by the League in accordance with the agreement signed with the RFEF and where the personal income tax is updated.

There is also an amount per game that in the case of First-class referees is around 4,300 euros. The number drops to 1928 in Second. As far as the work of the VAR is concerned, each party implies for each collegiate an amount of around 2,100 euros. In the case of Second it is reduced to 964. As regards AVAR, an assistant of First also receives this amount of 964 and if it is of Second it is reduced by five hundred euros. The contract also implies the transfer of their individual and collective image rights to the RFEF, receiving in exchange the gross amount of 22,842 euros.

A new remuneration situation for specific VAR arbitrators

This new contract will also present another novelty related to the remuneration situation for the new specific body of VAR. Until now, and according to the arbitration agreement signed by the RFEF and the League, they received a fixed amount of 50,000 euros plus the corresponding amount for the VAR party. As SPORT has learned; In this new contract, all of them will receive a fixed amount close to 140,000 euros, which includes all the meetings they do. In this new body are Estrada Fernandez, Medie Jiménez, Iglesias VIllanueva or González González.

Mandatory self-analysis within 48 hours after the match is over

The contract sets out a series of requirements that must be met by all of them in each match and that go through carrying out the physical-tactical preparation of each match (something they already did before signing this document), spending the night before the match. meeting in the town where it is held (situation that has now been modified by COVID allowing travel on the same day as long as the meeting allows it).

In addition, there must be a prior and subsequent meeting with your refereeing team and the one assigned in the VOR room. The latter must be done by videoconference.

The contract also includes, as we already had in SPORT, the obligation to analyze and study each of the video performances within a period not exceeding 48 hours after the conclusion of the match, sent within that period to the CTA itself a Self-analysis report with highlights of the crash, things to improve and consolidated aspects.

Minimum and demanding requirements for physical and technical preparation

Sixteen pages where everything related to the physical, technical and medical section is also exposed in order to achieve the best physical and technical state of all of them. Regarding the first, all must pass the physical tests called by the CTA in addition to having to carry out a series of tasks entrusted by the Committee itself from the technical point of view in order to improve the refereeing. These are video tests, discussion tests, online training modules, exams of the rules of the game, VAR protocol and federative regulations; training on different protocols against racism, violence, xenophobia etc …

In the physical plot are the aforementioned physical and technical tests established by the CTA throughout the season where they must meet the minimum standards. The second of this current season will take place next November after the first that each referee passed in their territorial federation as a result of COVID. From the technical point of view, they must carry out a series of tasks that go through video tests, online training modules, examinations of the rules of the game, VAR protocol, knowledge of federative regulations as well as different protocols of action related to violence , xenophobia, racism etc.

The physical section also includes a very exhaustive work “planning” that everyone must comply with, which goes through a minimum of six training sessions a week where there must be up to four types of training (game, active recovery, high intensity and cardiac). In what affects high intensity, a minimum of twelve minutes should be performed in each training.

In addition, each day they must fill in a metric on their weight, heart rate at rest, hours of sleep and quality, perception of fatigue and mood. Data that must be incorporated into a platform and that the CTA itself will evaluate weekly.

In the medical field, together with the control prior to each season, they must undergo a weight and body mass control every month, and must be within the limits set by the CTA itself. They must also notify the Committee of any injury, illness, anomaly. More now with the COVID situation.

In addition, the contract itself obliges to attend any requirement of the Disciplinary Committees or any other federative body in addition to participating in interviews, mixed zones or any event organized by the RFEF communication area.

A working day of around 1800 hours per year

Point two of the clauses makes it clear that “the worker who does not participate in one of the mandatory activities, or does not appear without just cause, as well as the abandonment of a test or activity, meeting or seminar without the proper authorization of CTA, will incur in the immediate suspension of any arbitration appointment “.

The working day is estimated by the contract at around 1792 hours per year distributed around 24 hours per week derived from trips to the matches, either as an arbitration team or VAR. Another twelve hours are dedicated to training, at the rate of three or four a day. Four more are added for the self-analysis tasks with the viewing of the game and the corresponding report. In total, and always with a variable character, about 40 hours a week of work with weekly rest of at least a day and a half. They are also entitled to thirty days of vacation either continuously or fractionally, conditional on competitions.

The future Sports Law recognizes them as high-level athletes

The contract they sign on July 1 will be the second they sign in their new working condition. Precisely the future sports law explicitly states that they are under the Social Security regime. And it is in the future article 39 where it includes the option of being able to be declared of high level, being the federations the ones that will assume the obligations that correspond to them