The most important of the individual awards of LaLiga Santander is he Pichichi Award which is granted to top scorer of the competition. Leo Messi He won it again last season, thanks to his 36 goals, and is now tied for the historical ranking of the Pichichi with the mythical striker of Athletic Telmo Zarra, who led the list of solo winners since the 1952-1953 season, with six awards each.

06/06/2020

Act at 11:18

CEST

The captain of the FC Barcelona He is the top favorite to repeat his goal reign and become the only footballer with seven pichichis to his credit. He has it in his face since, after scoring the winning goal culé against Real Sociedad on the last day before the stoppage caused by the coronavirus, he adds 19 goals, five more than his most immediate pursuer. The superiority of Messi it is evident and that he could only dispute 90 minutes in the first 7 days.

It follows in the classification Karim Benzema of the Real Madrid, with 14 goals, after scoring again on Matchday 27 at Betis. Luis Suarez (FC Barcelona) remains third with 11 goals, the same as Lucas Perez (Alavés) Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) and Roger (Lift), while with 10 are Ocampos (Seville) and Angel (Getafe).

If you want to consult this and other statistics of the competition, such as the classification of Zamora, goals for and against each team or the number of cards, we recommend viewing it in this link.

PICHICHI CLASSIFICATION

Leo MESSI (FC Barcelona) 19 Karim BENZEMA (Real Madrid) 14 Luís SUÁREZ (FC Barcelona) 11 LUCAS Pérez (Alavés) 11 ROGER Martí (Levante) 11 GERARD MORENO (Villarreal) 11 Lucas OCAMPOS (Seville) 10 ÁNGEL Rodríguez (Getafe) 10 CHIMY AVILA (Osasuna) 9 JOSELU Sanmartín (Alavés) 9 Ante BUDIMIR (Mallorca) 9 Iago ASPAS (Celta) 9 LOREN Morón (Betis) 9 RAÚL GARCIA (Athletic) 9 WILIAN JOSE (Real Sociedad) 8 Santi CAZORLA (Villarreal) 8 MAXI GÓMEZ (Valencia) 8 Jaime MATA (Getafe) 8 Antoine GRIEZMANN (FC Barcelona) 8 JOAQUÍN Rodríguez (Betis) 8