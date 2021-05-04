LaLiga opens file to Barça players for a meeting at Messi’s home

FC Barcelona captain Leo Messi (Photo: Aitor Alcalde Colomer via Getty Images)

LaLiga has opened an information file to FC Barcelona players for having a meal at Leo Messi’s home that could have breached current regulations against the coronavirus that exists in Catalonia.

The meeting at the home of the Barça captain has not gone unnoticed by the Generalitat either, which has announced that the issue is in the hands of the Public Health Agency.

Participants include members of the first team squad and affiliate players who regularly train under Ronald Koeman, as well as footballers’ partners.

So far neither the athletes nor the club itself have ruled on some facts that could end with a disciplinary file.

The Regional Minister of the Presidency and spokesperson for the Generalitat of Catalonia, Meritxell Budó, has shared her opinion on what happened and has indicated that the Public Health Agency will be in charge of making a “technical assessment” of what happened when the regulations were not complied with. current against the coronavirus.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

A downward Monday: Health reports 16,353 cases and 77 deaths

Marcelo dribbles the polling station

The Government will allow communities to go to the Supreme Court to impose measures after the state of alarm

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.