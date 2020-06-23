Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad 1-2 and stayed with the leadership of the Spanish League. The merengue team has 65 points, the same as Barcelona.

Barcelona took a step to the side after drawing with Seville and remained with 65 units, finishing second on goal difference in clashes with Real Madrid. That is, if all the points were added by the two teams in the 8 remaining games, the champion would be Real Madrid. Now who does the calendar favor the most?

The calendar that remains for Madrid:

Real Madrid vs. Mallorca (position 18)

Espanyol vs. Real Madrid (position 20, last)

Real Madrid vs. Getafe (position 5)

Athletic (place 9) vs. Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs. Alavés (position 13)

Granada (ranked 10) vs. Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs. Villarreal (position 6)

Leganés (ranked 19) vs. Real Madrid

The calendar that remains for Barcelona:

Barcelona vs. Athletic (position 9)

Celta de Vigo (16th place) vs. Barcelona

Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid (position 3)

Villarreal (position 6) vs. Barcelona

Barcelona vs. Espanyol (position 20, last)

Valladolid (position 15) vs. Barcelona

Barcelona vs. Osasuna (position 12)

Alavés (13th place) vs. Barcelona