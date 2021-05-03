LaLiga ‘MVP’ Jan Oblak makes history with Atlético in Primera

He surpasses the Colombian Perea

The Slovenian goalkeeper of Atlético de Madrid Jan Oblak became the third foreigner with the most matches played in the First Division with the rojiblanco team this Saturday. Simeone’s men won by the minimum and with great suffering on their visit to the Elche CF field (0-1).

The Atlético goalkeeper completed his 225th LaLiga match and overtook former Colombian defender Luis Amaranto Perea. The player, who is playing his seventh season at the club, has accumulated a total of 20,177 minutes in the league competition. Now, the most sought-after goalkeeper in world football still has Uruguayan central Diego Godín (277) and Brazilian full-back Filipe Luís (240) ahead of him.

Jan Oblak, 28, has been LaLiga’s most valuable footballer since last March with a market value of 90 million euros and the first goalkeeper to lead this ranking both in the Spanish tournament and in the other four major leagues. of Europe.

Jan Oblak new leader: the most valuable players in LaLiga

25 Eden Hazard – Real Madrid – Market value: € 40 M

& copy imago images

Data as of March 19, 2021

25 Philippe Coutinho – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 40 M

& copy imago images

25 Lucas Ocampos – Sevilla FC – Market value: € 45 M

& copy imago images

25 Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad – Market value: € 40 M

& copy imago images

25 Vinícius Jr. – Real Madrid – Market value: € 40 M

& copy imago images

24 Rodrygo – Real Madrid – Market value: € 45 M

& copy imago images

19 Toni Kroos – Real Madrid – Market value: € 50 M

& copy imago images

19 Diego Carlos – Sevilla FC – Market value: € 50 M

& copy imago images

19 Pau Torres – Villarreal CF – Market value: € 50 M

& copy imago images

19 Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid – Market value: € 50 M

& copy imago images

19 Ousmane Dembélé – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 50 M

& copy imago images

18 Saúl Ñíguez – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 55 M

& copy imago images

14 Antoine Griezmann – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 60 M

& copy imago images

14 Koke – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 60 M

& copy imago images

14 José María Giménez – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 60 M

& copy imago images

14 Jules Koundé – Sevilla FC – Market value: € 60 M

& copy TM / imago images

8 Casemiro – Real Madrid – Market value: € 70 M

& copy imago images

8 Raphaël Varane – Real Madrid – Market value: € 70 M

& copy imago images

8 Marcos Llorente – Atlético – Market value: € 70 M

& copy TM / imago images

8 Mikel Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad – Market value: € 70 M

& copy imago images

8 Fede Valverde – Real Madrid – Market value: € 70 M

& copy imago images

8 Pedri – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 70 M

& copy imago images

6 Marc-André ter Stegen – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 75 million

& copy TM / imago images

6 Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid – Market value: € 75m

& copy imago images

2 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 80 M

& copy imago images

2 Frenkie de Jong – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 80 M

& copy imago images

2 João Félix – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 80 M

& copy imago images

2 Ansu Fati – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 80 M

& copy imago images

1 Jan Oblak – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 90 M

& copy imago images

Likewise, the youth squad Koke Resurrección reached 350 league games at Atlético de Madrid, which helps him get closer to the leader Tomás Reñones.

