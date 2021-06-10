LaLiga market values: Militão earns 10 million, Saúl and Fati devalued

De Jong is the new MVP

Transfermarkt.es has updated the market values ​​of more than 460 LaLiga players after the end of the season and as a result there are substantial changes in the ranking of the most sought-after soccer players in the Spanish First Division championship.

Today’s update does not affect those called up for the Eurocup, who have already received their new values ​​previously. This, among other things, meant that the Barcelona player Frenkie de Jong (24, +10 to 90 million euros) surpassed Leo Messi (33) as the most valuable player of FC Barcelona. The Argentine, who remains at a market value of 80 million euros, loses for the first time since 2009 the title of Barça’s MVP. 11 years ago, Messi snatched the crown from Brazilian Ronaldinho (41).

Éder Militão and Youssef En-Nesyri, the big winners

In this update, four professionals who will not compete in the continental competition raise 10 million euros each. The central defender Éder Militão (23, Real Madrid) and the attacker Youssef En-Nesyri (24, Sevilla FC) increased by 33% and passed to 40 million euros, which helps them to enter the top 25 in LaLiga. In percentage terms, the revaluations of the young Spanish wingers Bryan Gil (20, SD Eibar / Sevilla FC) and Yeremi Pino (18, Villarreal CF) are even higher.

“Militão showed a clear improvement in his performance in the final phase of the season and demonstrated why Real Madrid paid the high amount of 50 million euros for his transfer”, says Tobias Blaseio, Area Manager of Transfermarkt.es, about the 23-year-old player who was the undisputed starter for Madrid in the last quarter of the season after a long period of inactivity. “It will be interesting to see what role the Brazilian will play in Real Madrid’s new defense, given the more than possible departures from Varane or Ramos ”.

For his part, Sevilla striker En-Nesyri (18 goals in LaLiga) “has literally exploded this season,” says Blaseio. “Also in the Champions League with six goals in eight games. In winter there were offers from England for his signing that exceeded 30 million euros ”. In both competitions, the Moroccan, arrived from CD Leganés for 20 million euros a year and a half ago, did not miss a single match.

De Jong surpasses Oblak and Messi: LaLiga’s most valuable players

34 Toni Kroos – Real Madrid – New market value: € 40 M (-€ 10 M)

& copy imago images

Data as of June 10, 2021

33 Eden Hazard – Real Madrid – € 40 M

& copy TM / imago images

32 Gerard Moreno – Villarreal CF – € 40 M (+5)

& copy imago images

31 Yannick Carrasco – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M (+5)

& copy imago images

30 Lucas Ocampos – Sevilla FC – € 40 M

& copy imago images

29 Saúl Ñíguez – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M (-15)

& copy imago images

28 Ángel Correa – Atlético de Madrid – € 40 M

& copy imago images

27 Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad – € 40 M

& copy imago images

26 Carlos Soler – Valencia CF – € 40 M (+5)

& copy imago images

25 Youssef En-Nesyri – Sevilla FC – € 40 M (+10)

& copy imago images

24 Éder Militão – Real Madrid – € 40 M (+10)

& copy imago images

23 Alexander Isak – Real Sociedad – € 40 M (+10)

& copy imago images

22 Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid – € 40 M

& copy imago images

21 Diego Carlos – Sevilla FC – € 45 M (-5)

& copy imago images

20 Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid – € 50 M

& copy imago images

19 Pau Torres – Villarreal CF – € 50 M

& copy imago images

18 Ousmane Dembélé – FC Barcelona – € 50 M

& copy imago images

17 Antoine Griezmann – FC Barcelona – € 60 M

& copy imago images

16 Koke – Atlético de Madrid – € 60 M

& copy imago images

15 Marc-André ter Stegen – FC Barcelona – € 60 M (-15)

& copy imago images

14 Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid – € 60 M (-15)

& copy TM / imago images

13 José María Giménez – Atlético de Madrid – € 60 M

& copy imago images

12 Jules Koundé – Sevilla FC – € 60 M

& copy Imago / TM

11 Ansu Fati – FC Barcelona – € 60 M (-20)

& copy imago images

10 Fede Valverde – Real Madrid – € 60 M (-5)

& copy imago images

9 Casemiro – Real Madrid – € 70 M

& copy imago images

8 Jan Oblak – Atlético de Madrid – € 70 M (-20)

& copy imago images

7 Raphaël Varane – Real Madrid – € 70 M

& copy imago images

6 Mikel Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad – € 70 M

& copy imago images

5 Pedri – FC Barcelona – € 70 M

& copy TM / imago images

4 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – € 80 M

& copy imago images

3 Marcos Llorente – Atlético de Madrid – € 80 M (+10)

& copy Imago / TM

2 João Félix – Atlético de Madrid – € 80 M

& copy imago images

1 Frenkie de Jong – FC Barcelona – € 90 M (+10)

& copy Imago / TM

Bryan Gil wins a place in Sevilla, Yeremi Pino rises 200%

The loan of young Sevilla FC international winger Bryan Gil to SD Eibar could hardly have gone better. “He is a very attractive footballer profile and scarce in the market,” says Blaseio. The Andalusian is “extremely agile and unhinges his opponents, very flexible in positional play and dynamic on the wing, he constantly tries to overwhelm the opponent with the ball. Besides, he is very brave ”, adds Blaseio.

With his performance he has won a new contract with Sevilla. After playing 26 games as a starter, scoring four goals and distributing four assists at Eibar, a new loan for Barbate would also be imaginable. Its plus of 10 million makes it now reach a market value of 30 million euros, which means an increase of 50 percent.

The Canarian of Villarreal Yeremi Pino registers an increase of up to 200%, from 5 million to 15 million euros. In the Europa League, at 18 years and 218 days, he was crowned the youngest Spaniard to play a major European final. In addition, Pino is today one of the 15 most valuable soccer players born in 2002 in the world. Last week he showed his quality in the semifinals of the U21 European Championship, although Spain was defeated by Portugal.

Pino Alfonso Pedraza’s teammate (25) owned the yellow left-back, so he improves by 8 million and jumps to 20 million euros. Sergiño Dest’s plus (20) is somewhat less. According to Blaseio, “the right-back showed that with more experience and patience he could succeed at Barcelona”, although he has tactical deficiencies.

A plus of 5 million euros as Dest (to 30 million) also receive Óscar Mingueza (22; to 15 million) and midfielder Carlos Soler (24, to 40 million). The Valencia CF youth squad received a lot of criticism and had to endure a lot of pressure, but with 11 goals and eight assists this season he achieved by far the best figures of his career.

Ansu Fati and Saúl Ñíguez, two of the big losers

The significant devaluation of FC Barcelona’s best young talent Ansu Fati (18) is inevitable due to his enormous downtime. His last game was in November 2020. “We will have to see how this long break affects his performance,” explains Blaseio. The market value drops 20 million (the biggest devaluation of the update) to 60 million euros, which means that Fati has to cede the lead in the ranking of the most valuable U19 footballers on the planet to his teammate Pedri . The 18-year-old from Tenerife is valued at 70 million.

Likewise, Ansu Fati also loses the title of the Spanish MVP of the moment that from today the Atlético de Madrid professional Marcos Llorente holds alone with 80 million. After the devaluation of Fati, the Madrilenian is the only Iberian in the world top 25, specifically in 17th place.

On the other hand, Saúl Ñíguez (26) undoubtedly played his weakest season with Atlético de Madrid, which also made him stay out of the European Championship. “He may need a new challenge or take a break”, says Blaseio to illustrate the moment of form of the 19 times international with Spain who – after starting as a child at Real Madrid and a loan to Rayo Vallecano – has not yet played in any club from outside Madrid. Bayern’s supposed interest arises time and time again, but the midfielder seems too expensive for the Bavarians. As a result, the market value of Saúl Ñíguez falls more than 25% and goes from 55 million to 40 million euros.

Jan Oblak and Marc-André ter Stegen devalue

Jan Oblak (28, Atlético) and Marc-André ter Stegen (29, Barcelona), two of the best goalkeepers of the moment, also accept big losses this time, a common trend in the updates of the values ​​of the best goalkeepers as happened recently with Real Madrid player Thibaut Courtois (29).

Although Oblak remained “practically flawless”, the Slovenian remains the world’s most valuable goalkeeper despite dropping 20 million to 70 million. “The prices paid by porters are, in general, significantly lower and also now much less large transfers are expected due to the pandemic,” says Blaseio. Oblak thus gives Frenkie de Jong the first place in the classification of the most valuable professionals in LaLiga.

Something similar is the case of the German Ter Stegen, who misses the Eurocup due to injury and registers a loss of market value of 15 million to 60 million euros. “In addition to the economic crisis, Ter Stegen did not have his best season either,” concludes the Area Manager of Transfermarkt Spain.

Homepage