LaLiga is the top tournament with the most national players in its teams

The Spanish First Division is this season the top league with the fewest foreigners in its teams with a total of 197, which is equivalent to 39% of the 505 professionals who compete in the national competition, one more symptom of the difficult economic situation it is going through. LaLiga since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League is the tournament with the most players from other countries with 326 out of 517, 63.1% of the total. Series A is the second with a similar figure to the Premier, 336 out of a total of 554, which translates to 60.6%. The German Bundesliga is fourth with 54.7% (290 out of 530) followed by French Ligue 1 with 48.6% (269 out of 554).

In addition, the Spanish is the competition with the fewest footballers in the five major leagues: the aforementioned 505 professionals, 49 less than the Italian Serie A and Ligue 1, which are the first in this section.

Jan Oblak new leader: the most valuable players in LaLiga

25 Eden Hazard – Real Madrid – Market value: € 40 M

Data as of March 19, 2021

25 Philippe Coutinho – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 40 M

25 Lucas Ocampos – Sevilla FC – Market value: € 45 M

25 Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad – Market value: € 40 M

25 Vinícius Jr. – Real Madrid – Market value: € 40 M

24 Rodrygo – Real Madrid – Market value: € 45 M

19 Toni Kroos – Real Madrid – Market value: € 50 M

19 Diego Carlos – Sevilla FC – Market value: € 50 M

19 Pau Torres – Villarreal CF – Market value: € 50 M

19 Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid – Market value: € 50 M

19 Ousmane Dembélé – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 50 M

18 Saúl Ñíguez – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 55 M

14 Antoine Griezmann – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 60 M

14 Koke – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 60 M

14 José María Giménez – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 60 M

14 Jules Koundé – Sevilla FC – Market value: € 60 M

8 Casemiro – Real Madrid – Market value: € 70 M

8 Raphaël Varane – Real Madrid – Market value: € 70 M

8 Marcos Llorente – Atlético – Market value: € 70 M

8 Mikel Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad – Market value: € 70 M

8 Fede Valverde – Real Madrid – Market value: € 70 M

8 Pedri – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 70 M

6 Marc-André ter Stegen – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 75 M

6 Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid – Market value: € 75m

2 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 80 M

2 Frenkie de Jong – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 80 M

2 João Félix – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 80 M

2 Ansu Fati – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 80 M

1 Jan Oblak – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 90 M

Argentines are the majority in LaLiga

Of the 197 players from other countries who are active in LaLiga, Argentines are the majority with 27 professionals. The leader of FC Barcelona Leo Messi is the most valuable of them all with 80 million euros of market value. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla FC) and Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) follow Rosario’s with € 40 million each.

France with 21, Brazil with 19, Uruguay and Portugal with 15 are next. More than 50 nationalities are present in the 20 First Division clubs.

Athletic Club is the only club without foreign players

Three of the four First-Class Basque clubs are the ones with the fewest foreigners in their squads, Athletic Club being the only one that does not have any, something unprecedented in the major leagues in Europe. In Real Sociedad there are four and six in Deportivo Alavés, Osasuna and SD Huesca.

Likewise, FC Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid and Valencia CF are the teams with the most foreign professionals, 17 each. Sevilla FC has 16, one more than Real Madrid.

