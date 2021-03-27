LaLiga is left out of the top 10 of the most valuable players in the world

For the first time since 2004

The recent devaluation of Atlético de Madrid striker João Félix has meant that LaLiga does not include any player in the top 10 of the most valuable in international football. After dropping 20 million euros, the 21-year-old Portuguese is now worth 80 million and comes out of the top positions in the world ranking.

In this way, it is the first time since the appearance of Transfermarkt’s market values ​​in 2004 that the Spanish competition is left without representatives among the most sought-after of the moment.

João Félix is ​​relegated to 17th place, which has also meant that Atlético de Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak becomes the new ‘MVP’ of the First Division with 90 million euros. The Slovenian, who has not registered any change in his value, is the first goalkeeper to lead the ranking of the most valuable in LaLiga.

Mbappé, Haaland: the 25 most valuable players in the world

25 Pedri (18) – Barça – Market value: € 70 M

March 2021 data

21 Marc-André ter Stegen (28) – Barça – Market value: € 75 M

21 Thibaut Courtois (28) – Real Madrid – Market value: € 75 million

21 Matthijs de Ligt (21) – Juventus – Market value: € 75m

21 Alphonso Davies (20) – Bayern – Market value: € 75m

17 Lionel Messi (33) – Barça – Market value: € 80 M

17 Frenkie de Jong (23) – Barça – Market value: € 80 M

17 João Félix (21) – Atlético – Market value: € 80 M

17 Ansu Fati (18) – Barça – Market value: € 80 M

15 Heung-Min Son (28) – Tottenham – Market value: € 85m

15 Marcus Rashford (23) – United – Market value: € 85m

11 Jan Oblak (28) – Atlético – Market value: € 90 M

11 Romelu Lukaku (27) – Inter – Market value: € 90 M

11 Joshua Kimmich (26) – Bayern – Market value: € 90m

11 Bruno Fernandes (26) – United – Market value: € 90 M

6 Kevin De Bruyne (29) – City – Market value: € 100m

6 Sadio Mané (28) – Liverpool – Market value: € 100m

6 Raheem Sterling (26) – City – Market value: € 100 M

6 Trent Alexander-Arnold (22) – Liverpool – Market value: € 100m

6 Jadon Sancho (21) – Dortmund – Market value: € 100m

4 Mohamed Salah (28) – Liverpool – Market value: € 110 M

4 Erling Haaland (20) – Dortmund – Market value: € 110 M

3 Harry Kane (27) – Tottenham – Market value: € 120m

2 Neymar (29) – PSG – Market value: € 128 M

1 Kylian Mbappé (22) – PSG – Market value: € 180 M

Kylian Mbappé continues to lead the world ranking

Currently and internationally, 10 players reach or exceed the barrier of 100 million euros in market value. In first place there are no changes and Kylian Mbappé (PSG) continues to lead with a value of € 180 million. Neymar (PSG) with € 128 million and Harry Kane (Tottenham) complete the podium.

Five FC Barcelona players in the world top 25

In total, eight LaLiga professionals are part of the world top 25: five from FC Barcelona, ​​two from Atlético and one from Real Madrid. Jan Oblak is the first of them and now he is placed in the position number 11 of the classification.

Tied for 17th are Ansu Fati, Frenkie de Jong and Lionel Messi, all of them with 80 million euros, the same price as the aforementioned João Félix.

Thibaut Courtois, the most valuable of Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois, 21st, is the only Real Madrid professional in the top 25. The ‘MVP’ of the white team equals with Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen, both with € 75 million.

For his part, the Canary Pedri closes the ranking with his new value of 70 million euros. The young Barça talent has been the most appreciated in LaLiga along with Marcos Llorente.

Jan Oblak new leader: the most valuable players in LaLiga

25 Eden Hazard – Real Madrid – Market value: € 40 M

Data as of March 19, 2021

25 Philippe Coutinho – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 40 M

25 Lucas Ocampos – Sevilla FC – Market value: € 45 M

25 Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad – Market value: € 40 M

25 Vinícius Jr. – Real Madrid – Market value: € 40 M

24 Rodrygo – Real Madrid – Market value: € 45 M

19 Toni Kroos – Real Madrid – Market value: € 50 M

19 Diego Carlos – Sevilla FC – Market value: € 50 M

19 Pau Torres – Villarreal CF – Market value: € 50 M

19 Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid – Market value: € 50 M

19 Ousmane Dembélé – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 50 M

18 Saúl Ñíguez – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 55 M

14 Antoine Griezmann – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 60 M

14 Koke – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 60 M

14 José María Giménez – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 60 M

14 Jules Koundé – Sevilla FC – Market value: € 60 M

8 Casemiro – Real Madrid – Market value: € 70 M

8 Raphaël Varane – Real Madrid – Market value: € 70 M

8 Marcos Llorente – Atlético – Market value: € 70 M

8 Mikel Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad – Market value: € 70 M

8 Fede Valverde – Real Madrid – Market value: € 70 M

8 Pedri – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 70 M

6 Marc-André ter Stegen – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 75 million

6 Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid – Market value: € 75m

2 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 80 M

2 Frenkie de Jong – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 80 M

2 João Félix – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 80 M

2 Ansu Fati – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 80 M

1 Jan Oblak – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 90 M

