With the idea of ​​being able to start on June 12 if Sanidad gives the go-ahead, LaLiga and the footballers union (AFE) met this Friday to fine-tune the final stretch of the return to competition. The concentrations, to which the footballers continue to refuse, the schedules conditioned to the temperatures at which the matches will be played and the move to the next phase of complete training were on the table. Nothing finished, according to sources in the negotiations, waiting to know if Health will give the green light this Saturday to total training – with the entire group – for next week.

“We are going to study this request to be able to do collective training with more than ten people,” said Salvador Illa, Minister of Health, on Friday. Last week, the Government already made a concession to professional football by allowing clubs (Real Madrid, Atlético, Barcelona, ​​among others) that were in geographic areas still installed in phase zero to exercise in groups of up to 10 players. “This was a matter of symmetry and equity so that all the clubs go at the same rate,” admits a source from the employers.

LaLiga assures that it has not made any request to the Government to grant it total training since Monday and from the Higher Sports Council (CSD) they also refer to what this Health may dictate this Saturday.

The urgency to start training now with all the players at the same time and on the same playing field responds to the need for coaches to have at least three weeks to work tactically through the games in which they can make corrections and check the evolution of their footballers at full speed and with eleven rivals in front. Physically, according to the sources consulted, the state of the players right now is far from what is needed for the competitive demand they face, with matches every three days and the objectives of the season at stake. It is understood that the physical part can be recoverable until June 12. Instead, the clubs’ medical services express doubts about the risks of injury due to the uncertainty of never having worked with a two-month stoppage in the middle of the season. The 12 injuries on the Bundesliga restart day are a benchmark that is considered high.

Regarding the need to establish schedules based on the high temperatures that the teams may be in, the criterion of AFE, according to a letter sent to the CSD, is that the schedules of the matches be set in relation to humidity and heat . For the union, when they register between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius, and due to the high risk of “heat stress” disorders, cooling breaks lasting 3 to 4 minutes after the half hour of play should be introduced in each of the two periods. In the event of exceeding 32 degrees, the union advocates that “training and matches be canceled and rescheduled, due to the extreme risk of suffering heat stroke.”

