The president of Barcelona, ​​Josep Maria Bartomeu

Spanish football continues to advance with a firm step on its way to the resumption of LaLiga. After receiving the go-ahead from the Government, Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, confirmed on Friday that they are working to resume the championship on June 11. “Let’s hope that Madrid and Barcelona go to Phase 2, which is where it can be. We are prepared, there are more than 130 people working so that everything can be done in a new way ”, said Thebes in a forum organized by the Marca newspaper. In addition, he stressed that they are already working in anticipation that the fans can return to the stands: “We have led the work of playing again with the Bundesliga and we will do it in that of filling the stadiums with people again. In 2021 we will return to normal normality. There will be no before and after, as I hear the foremen say. “

But the employer’s president has gone one step further and has also taken advantage of the date to start the 2020-2021 season. “The next League will begin on September 12,” Tebas has announced about a moment that qualifies as the most important in the entire return process of football. “That day, when we start next season, will be the day that we can congratulate ourselves, since this very difficult period will continue, but we will be much more adapted,” he acknowledged.

If confirmed, Thebes’ plans could end up becoming an obstacle for the five Spanish clubs that are still immersed in European competitions. UEFA intends to reserve the month of August for the Champions League, in which Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Atlético are still alive, and the Europa League, in which Getafe and Sevilla have to compete in their round of 16 duels . Both tournaments would start, according to forecasts, on August 2, which would force these clubs to stop again for two weeks, since the end of LaLiga is set for July 19.

That month dedicated to European competitions would end with the final of the maximum continental competition, scheduled on August 28 or 29. A week before the Europa League final would take place, so that the teams that advance would hardly have two or three weeks of preparation, as long as they gave up the holidays, before the start dates that LaLiga intends to establish for the next championship.

Thebes, in addition, has highlighted the problems that the clubs will have to face despite being able to resume the championship: “The industry generates 1.37% of GDP, more than 185,000 direct jobs, thousands of media. It is important that the misfortune of the pandemic does not later generate an economic misfortune. That yes, that we return does not mean that we are not going to have millionaire losses. Our clubs will lose at least 700 million euros and that will have to be recovered ”.

The president of LaLiga has also been grateful to the Federation for allowing him to play the five Mondays that remain in the league championship, something that was in doubt after justice dismissed the employer’s demand. “The fact that we now understand each other in many things is appreciated. There are many things in which we are not going to understand each other and nothing happens if we do not make a drama of each one of them ”, acknowledged Thebes, who has been hopeful in being able to extend this agreement once the pandemic has ended. “Let’s hope one day we can play Monday and Friday without having to negotiate for it,” he settled.

In addition, it has advanced that LaLiga is working on the possibility of offering television viewers different possibilities to fill the absence of public in the stands. “In the Bundesliga they have chosen virtual sound very successfully and we are working on giving that option. We are with the tests because it can be said, but putting it into practice live costs more. We want to give the fans the alternative: silence or virtualization of the stands, with audiences and sound. The tests that I have seen are interesting and attract a lot of attention, but they will have both options ”, confirmed Thebes.