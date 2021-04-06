LaLiga has sent the audios of Cádiz

04/06/2021 at 11:32 AM CEST

LaLiga has been working incessantly since yesterday Monday to try to clarify if something really happened last Sunday at the Carranza Stadium in the complaint of Diakhaby for that alleged racist insult by the Cádiz player, Juan Cala.

Yesterday the president of the employer Javier Tebas already declared that “something happened and we are going to try to clarify it because in the League we do not allow and we do not want there to be any racism in our football“.

It is good to know that right now Laliga has monitored, and since the stadiums do not have an audience in the stands, almost all of the sounds that occur throughout the football match.

From that first review or monitoring of all the cameras and technology present in the meeting last Sunday, it has not been possible to conclude or reveal that this alleged racist aggression came from the mouth of the Cádiz player towards the Valencia footballer. In fact the Cádiz club, which defends the player’s total innocence, is already aware of this situation.

But this does not mean that the League continues to work in order to have as much information as possible about it within the investigation opened within the bosses and announced yesterday by Javier Tebas himself.

Thus, and as the SPORT newspaper has learned, it has decided to send these sounds of the meeting to specialized companies. What is sought is to try that they can increase the sounds of the players and isolate the background noises as much as possible. To see if, as a result of this painstaking work, that audio could appear that confirms or denies everything that happened last Sunday at the Ramón de Carranza Stadium.

At the moment the procedure continues in search of being able to clarify this situation as soon as possible. An investigation that is independent of the actions that the RFEF could undertake from its Integrity department or from the Competition Committee.