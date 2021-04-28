LaLiga Granada: schedule and where to watch on TV

04/28/2021

On at 09:17 CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To make up your lost match of the LaLiga Santander Matchday 33, this Thursday the meeting between the Barcelona and the grenade, scheduled to function in the Camp Nou.

Thus, the squad led by Ronald Koeman will attend the game after registering a victory over Villarreal (2-1), a victory over Getafe (5-2), a loss to Real Madrid (2-1) and a victory over Valladolid (1-0). Thus, they are located in the position number 3 of the classification, where they are with 71 points, +47 in goal differential Y just one more win from the lead.

Instead, the team of Diego Martinez is positioned in the eighth place of the classification, adding 42 points and -12 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a defeat against Sevilla (2-1), a victory over Eibar (4-1), a conquest against Valladolid (2-1) and a loss to Villarreal (3-0).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of replacement of the Barcelona and the grenade of the LaLiga Santander Matchday 33 will be held on Thursday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Great game in Movistar LaLiga.