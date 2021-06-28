LaLiga, from August 15 to May 22

06/28/2021

On at 13:00 CEST

The The Royal Spanish Football Federation has announced this Monday the calendars of all its competitions, starting with the First Division until reaching the new Third RFEF, as well as the Cups: Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, and the RFEF Cup.

Regarding the LaLiga calendar under which Barça’s first men’s team will have to compete, it will be framed between the dates of the August 15, 2021, marked to be the day of the first day of competition, both First and Second, until the Sunday, May 22, 2022, Sunday in which matchday 38 of LaLiga Santander will be played. The end of the Second will be a week later, on May 29.

In addition, the RFEF has placed the final of the Copa del Rey on April 23, 2022, Sant Jordi’s day in Catalonia, a competition that will start on Wednesday, November 17 with the first preliminary round.

During the Christmas holidays, LaLiga will have its matchday 19 on December 31, 2021 and January 2, 2022, thus having a matchday on New Year’s Eve.

The final of the Europa League, which will be played in Seville, will be on Wednesday, May 18, before the last day of the League, while that of the Champions League, in Saint Petersburg, will be on May 25, a week later, and already knowing the champion of the regular Spanish competition.

The Super Cup, in January, will have the two semifinals on the 12th and 13th, while the final will be on Sunday the 16th in Saudi Arabia.

The most outstanding dates:

LaLiga Santander start: August 15

Start of LaLiga Smartbank: August 15

Champions League Playoffs start: August 17

Start of the Europa League Playoffs: 19 August

Champions League group stage start: September 14

Europa League group stage start: September 16

Start of the Copa del Rey: November 17

Start of the Super Cup semifinals: January 12

Final of the Spanish Super Cup: January 16

Final of the Copa del Rey: 23 April

Europa League Final: May 18

Last day of LaLiga Santander: May 22

Last day of LaLiga Smartbank: May 29

Champions League Final: May 25

Check here the full schedule of RFEF competitions.