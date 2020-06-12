After Thursday’s curtain raiser in Seville, the LaLiga season gets back under way properly this weekend.

And ahead of a month of wall-to-wall Spanish football, here’s what to look out for on Matchday 28…

Game of the weekend

Athletic Club v Atlético Madrid

The fixture with the most riding on it for both teams involved takes place on Sunday at San Mamés.

It’s been a disappointing season so far for Atlético but their last match – a 3-2 win away at Liverpool on 11 March – suggested they were hitting form at just the right time.

Whether they are able to pick up where they left off after a three-month hiatus remains to be seen, however, and Diego Simeone will be hoping his side can grab their first away win in the league since they beat Real Betis way back in December .

Athletic were also in decent form before coronavirus struck and their solid home record this season suggests they have a good chance of building on their 4-1 win away at Real Valladolid last time out.

The race for European spots in Spain is extremely tight, with just nine points separating 4th placed Real Sociedad and Athletic in 10th.

And with 11 matchdays to go, every point is valuable.

Easiest three points

Real Mallorca v Barcelona

That defeat at the Bernabéu back on 1 March felt like a massive blow to Barça’s title chances.

But a Real Madrid slip-up in the following match meant Quique Setién’s side have a two-point lead at the top and it’s now going to be a case of which of the two great rivals can hold their nerve the longest.

We fancy Barça to do just that when they travel to face struggling Mallorca on Saturday evening.

The Blaugrana’s away record has been far from perfect this season, while Mallorca have impressively conceded just 14 goals in 14 matches at Son Moix in 2019/20.

But with Luis Suárez fit again and looking sharp in training, we’re expecting Barça to get the job done pretty comfortably.

Potential upset

Real Madrid v Eibar

Before you start accusing us of anti-Madrid bias, hear us out on this one.

First of all, if the Bundesliga has taught us anything since the restart, it’s that home advantage is pretty much non-existent with no fans in attendance.

That, coupled with the fact Los Blancos will be playing the rest of this season’s home fixtures at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, could just be enough to throw them off kilter.

Their clash with Eibar also takes place the day after Barça’s game in Mallorca, meaning Zinedine Zidane’s men could be five points behind their title rivals by the time they kick off.

We’re not saying a defeat to Eibar is probable or even likely but this will be an interesting test of their psychological mettle.

Keep an eye on

Virtual insanity

If you’ve been watching the Bundesliga in recent weeks, you’ll probably be familiar with empty stadiums and possibly even piped-in crowd noise.

But in Spain, they’re going to be doing things a little differently.

Over the past couple of months, LaLiga has been working with video game developers EA Sports and Norwegian technology specialists Vizrt to produce virtual crowds which will only be visible to those watching the games on TV at home.

“As a viewer, you will see a game very similar to what you do now,” LaLiga’s audiovisual director Melcior Soler told ..

“The only stands seen will be full of‘ virtual fans ’. From our tests, there is a small impact on the audiovisual perception of the viewer, who will actually sense that the stadium is full. ”

Considering the makers of FIFA 20 are involved, it might look something like this…

The Virtual fans in the stands pic.twitter.com/4MI9mJhQAD – 🎌 Buthelezi (@superZethu) June 11, 2020

What a time to be alive.