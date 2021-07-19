LaLiga Fantasy Marca: A great team of bargains to break it from the beginning in the official Fantasy

Updated 07/19/2021 – 16:24

After a few days of testing we already have the LaLiga Fantasy MARCA version available for the 21/22 season. With the renewal of the transfer market the first bargains appear, always decisive at the time of making a competitive team (more will be added as they are registered in LaLiga).

IDEAL ONCE OF BARGAINS

In the team of new market opportunities that we propose, the newcomer stands out Rodrigo de Paul, to reinforce the midfield of the current champion. Last season at Udinese he scored nine goals and gave eleven assists (between Serie A and Coppa). The Argentine international comes from making a great Copa America and for 19 million points to the first chollazo of the Fantasy market.

