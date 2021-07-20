LaLiga Fantasy Brand: The ‘Big Three’ of the new signings, who will be the most profitable?

Updated 07/20/2021 – 22:06

Of the ‘Big Three’ of LaLiga, it is Barcelona that so far has added the most reinforcements (pending to renew the most important one). Koeman has Depay, Agüero, Emerson and Eric García as new signings. Atlético will defend the crown with the incorporation of Rodrigo de Paul and Marcos Paulo; and Real Madrid is satisfied with the versatility of Alaba, waiting to be able to undertake the signing of the summer (Mbappé or Haaland). We analyze one of the new ones by team and we ask you who will be the most profitable in LaLiga Fantasy MARCA?

DE PAUL (20 million)

eye! to which De Paul can add just for dribbles. He completed 122 last season in Serie A with Udinese, for Messi’s 159 in the league. The Argentine midfielder also usually contributes an interesting number of goals and assists.

DAVID ALABA

Waiting for him to be registered in LaLiga to be included in the game, the Austrian can act in up to three positions. He made 189 recoveries with Bayern in the last Bundesliga (Arbilla, with 245, was the outfield player who recovered the most balls in LaLiga). Its value in the official Fantasy will be much more affordable than the prestigious Transfermarkt portal.

MEMPHIS DEPAY

The Dutchman can be a machine to score points by offensive scales. He scores goals, assists, completes many dribbles, shots on goal … We are also waiting for him to be registered in LaLiga to add him to the official Fantasy market. Its value, as in the case of Alaba, will also be lower than that of Transfermarkt.

