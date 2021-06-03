LaLiga extends its North American subsidiary to Mexico

06/03/2021 at 11:02 CEST

The Spanish Soccer League has announced the expansion of its subsidiary in North America to Mexico with the aim of strengthening its presence in the country to promote the competition, increase commercial activity and activities for Mexican fans of the Spanish competition.

In this way, LaLiga North America, as the subsidiary that the Spanish association of clubs is called in the region in a 50% joint venture with the Relevent Sports company signed in 2018 for the next 15 years, will assume the office that LaLiga already has. had in Mexico City and its staff, which will be expanded to boost the market, according to the football association.

The objective of this decision is “to strengthen the commercial area”, the creation and management of content “to grow and increase LaLiga’s followers in the Mexican territory”, and to support the television operator that broadcasts LaLiga competitions in the country, SKY Sports.

The movement coincides with “a strategic moment for football in the region” according to the Spanish association of clubs, due to the 2026 World Cup to be organized by Mexico, the United States and Canada.

“For LaLiga, this is the time to seize the opportunity to accelerate our growth throughout North America,” explained the president of the association, Javier Tebas.

LaLiga’s North American affiliate, led by the American media executive Boris Gartner, has achieved six sponsorships for the Spanish organization since its launch in 2018 and has a team of 25 people in the region, including a content production studio in Guadalajara (Mexico).

This joint venture obtained a recent audiovisual agreement with the US chain ESPN, owned by Disney, to broadcast LaLiga Santander and LaLiga Smartbank for the next eight seasons, which some media have estimated at 175 million dollars (144 million euros) per campaign , about 1,400 million dollars (1,156 million euros) in the entire contract.