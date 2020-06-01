The return of Spanish Championship it is already a reality. The information was confirmed by Javier Tebas in an interview with Movistar’s #VolverEsGanar (#BackToWin). The LaLiga president announced that matches will be played every day of the week. In addition, it also made public the game schedules for the first two rounds (28th and 29th respectively) of this return.

The clashes promise high doses of emotion, as we will have matches like the duel between Athletic Bilbao and Atlético de Madrid, in addition to the great Derby of Valencia, between Valencia and Levante, in the first round after the pause due to the pandemic.

Thebes also took the opportunity to publicize a project, which aims to bring fans of the competition closer to the games that will be played with closed gates. The “Infinite Applause” initiative, so that at the 20th minute of each match it is possible to hear the applause of all the fans, spread all over the world, inside the stadiums.

“Infinite Applause” initiative is a way to honor health professionals

To this end, the website aplausoinfinito.es was created, where fans from all over the world will be able to share their applause for the club and for everyone who is helping to fight the coronavirus. After all the sounds have been collected, a unique piece will be created that will be played in the stadiums, always in the 20th minute. These claps will help to build a memorial to the effort and dedication of everyone in the pandemic.

“The fans complement football in the stands, and now that they cannot be there for reasons of force majeure, we created this initiative to make them participate in the return of the competition as much as possible. So that they can transfer their support to the heroes of the fight against covid-19. We want them to feel close to their clubs, even though they may not be physically in the stadiums. That way, players will also feel the support of their fans, “said the president of LaLiga.

Sports Gazette

