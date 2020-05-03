He will start football again, except for a counter order or medical prescription, the week that begins. AND Espanyol, which already had to cancel the tests that it had planned to carry out last Tuesday, April 28 by the general recommendation of Health to LaLiga has the theoretical part ready. Dani Jarque Sports City will be a real bunker to be as isolated as possible from a spread of coronavirus. So will be the return to activity.

For the return tests and the subsequent training phases 27 footballers are listed: the 24 with professional records plus the three that, even with a subsidiary record, have been in the first team dynamics all season: Víctor Gómez, Pol Lozano and Víctor Campuzano. This means that Sébastien Corchia will attend, injured right knee since December, and the up to eight players who tested positive on COVID-19 (Wu Lei, Matías Vargas and Leandro Cabrera were the only names that came out), which made the Espanyol in the most affected club in all LaLiga.

Not in vain, the exams with which everything will resume, presumably between Wednesday and Thursday, its about PCR tests (to detect if someone has the virus) and ELISA tests, a blood test to confirm that those who passed the disease are immunized. Any positive will obviously be sent home immediately and will not return for at least two to three weeks.

Along with the footballers too may attend, separately and in stages (which will coincide, always with extreme security measures, as the different phases of training: individual, group and collective), the members of the technical staff commanded by Abelardo Fernández (who also had two positives in his ranks), of the medical services, the utilleros, the sports director, Francisco Joaquín Pérez Rufete, the delegate, Guillermo Calzón, and a small retainer of communication personnel of the club.

Management, gardening, maintenance, cleaning and security

They add between all the previous ones fifty of people related to the first team who are authorized to cross the door of the Ciudad Deportiva. And they include only the minimum essential and essential for the development of training in these exceptional circumstances: management, gardening, maintenance, cleaning, security and, after the first phase, a cook.

Among all make up 68 people until new order. AND no one else will be allowed to access the premises as soon as this week begins, the protocol will be launched. If for example it arrives sports or food material, will remain in the gatehouse and will be disinfected in the base football locker room closest to the entrance of the Sports City.

All this compendium, and the numerous safety and hygiene measures that all workers must follow will be carried out strictly under the continuous supervision of a LaLiga delegate.