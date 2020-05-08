LaLiga reportedly detected five cases of coronavirus in the tests carried out on the First and Second division players. According to Rac1, three Primera teams have an infected player, while the two positives in the silver category are from the same team.

05/08/2020

On at 15:29

CEST

sport.es

This data is still partial, since all the test results are not yet known. However, LaLiga expected higher figures in these first tests. Also, they would be pending to know the situation of all the teams to make public the total number of cases.

Coronavirus tests to detect possible positives before starting the training sessions were carried out on the players of the first squads of the clubs registered in LaLiga, technical bodies and employees with direct contact with the footballers.

In the case of teams that do not have positives in their squads, They will begin their progressive return to training. In the first phase, training sessions will be carried out individually and no more than six footballers may coincide on the field of play. If the phase progresses smoothly, it will be the turn of training in small groups. Finally, if these previous steps are carried out without incident, the teams will be able to train with the entire group, which would mean the final step for the return to competition.

