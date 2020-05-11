Last night Javier Tebas dropped something in his appearance in the Partidazo de Movistar and this morning it was confirmed at the Delegate Commission meeting. Taking into account the good results of the tests carried out on the players and where there have only been five positive cases, LaLiga has decided to delay the start of the team concentrations by a week.

Concentrations that should start next May 18 due to the start of group training and remain in the group training phase prior to the return of the competition. The CSD protocol itself already allows concentrations in this medium training phase that allows starting when entering phase one, but which, as we already have in SPORT; all the clubs are going to do it synchronously.

Concentrations to which the players are contrary. At the moment they are delayed that first week so, at the earliest, they would not start until that last phase of collective training that should start on May 25 and which lasts between two or three weeks until the start of the competition

As detailed in the document of the Protocol of the League on its seventh page, se is a recommendation of the League “with the aim of creating a space as isolated and controlled as possible, clubs are recommended to opt for concentrations in sports cities or hotels for the club’s exclusive use. “ These facilities must be moved to all essential personnel, considering them as “High Protection”.

So there will be no concentrations in group training and how soon they would not start due to the start of group training that are scheduled to start on May 25. A decision that has yet to be confirmed from the League itself and that is pending the meeting of the Delegate Commission called for next Monday, May 18. Concentrations that will take place in the club facilities or in hotels arranged by the team.

Once they start, the protocol of the League delimits how the day to day of the players and the concentrated team should be. Starting with the breakfast that will be “prepared in individual containers with the name of each player or number” and that must be picked up by the players in the dining room or the space provided for this purpose. Breakfast can be consumed in the dining room. Each group of players (the same established in training sessions) will be assigned a breakfast shift that they must respectr. The groups cannot meet at the same time in the dining room in any case. Regarding lunches and dinners, the same will be done as for breakfasts.

They will be isolated in the rooms the rest of the day

The Protocol also states that the time that the players are not training (or outside of meal times) they must always be in the individual rooms. As stated in the document itself, “this reduces the risk of becoming infected and maintains the strictest social isolation.”

They are totally prohibited “meetings, whether in common areas or roomsIn addition, in each of the rooms there should be “a box of gloves and masks so that they can use at least one every day.”

