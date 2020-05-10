This Monday, May 11, we will witness a most striking situation: More than fifty percent of the country enters phase 1 of the de-escalation by Covid-19, while the other half continues in phase 0.

05/10/2020 at 11:08

CEST

Ramon Fuentes

According to the publication of the BOE phase 1 allows sports clubs or SAD “to develop training of average type that will consist of the exercise of individualized tasks of a physical and technical nature, as well as the carrying out of non-exhaustive tactical training, in small groups of several athletes, up to a maximum of ten, maintaining the prevention distances of two meters in general, and avoiding in any case, situations in which physical contact occurs. For this, they may use the facilities at their disposal, complying with the measures established by the health authorities. “

A work according to the own Official Bulletin that “will be developed whenever possible in shifts, avoiding exceeding thirty percent of capacity that for athletes have the facility, in order to maintain the minimum distances necessary for the protection of the health of athletes. “

Also already dIn this scenario, according to the criteria of the government and the BOE itself, a total of 23 teams from the current professional soccer league could enter this situation. These are teams like Zaragoza, Mallorca. Oviedo, Sporting de Gijón, Las Palmas, Racing, Osasuna, Extremadura, Athletic de Bilbao, Real Sociedad, Eibar, Alavés, Mirandés, Granada, Almería, Cádiz, Sevilla, Betis, Tenerife, Lugo, Celta or Deportivo de la Coruña. All of them could start this type of training according to the BOE as of tomorrow, while the rest of the teams should wait at least a week. Among them are all the Catalan teams and all the clubs in the Community of Madrid and the Valencian Community (Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Getafe, Espanyol, Villarreal, Valencia, Levante etc …).

But in LaLiga, as reported by the SPORT newspaper, it will act in a coordinated manner at the time of this de-escalation of professional football. In other words, throughout this week, whatever the phase at the national level, professional soccer teams will continue with their first phase of solo training and that it establishes that there cannot be more than “six players per field of play at the same time” and no more than “twelve at a time at the facility”.

In other words, the government protocol is minimum for all professional national sports, while the one drawn up by LaLiga is maximum. According to the roadmap set by the League itself, it will be on Monday May 18 when all the teams would already enter phase two of the protocol , which is similar to the training in medium degree that the BOE itself establishes, which already allows the concentration of the players, something that is also included in the protocol of the League: “If the training regimen is chosen in concentration, the measures must be complied with specific established for this type of training by the health authorities and the Higher Sports Council.Whether the residence service is required or the opening of the restaurant and cafeteria services, the measures established in this order for this type of establishments “.

And following these guidelines, and Thinking that there would be no regrowth, it would be the week of May 25th where the group training would begin. By then the vast majority of the country would be in phase 2, which allows, according to the CSD and Health protocol, “full training in professional leagues.” This last training phase would take a minimum of two weeks, which means leaving until June 8. As we already have in SPORT, it is not ruled out that it ends up lengthening three weeks that It would place us on June 15, the week prior to the more than likely start of the competition.

A start to the competition that will always be conditioned by what Health and government authorities establish. That is to say, by then the conditions must be in place so that all the teams can move around the national territory in accordance with the “New normality”. Anything other than this situation will mean that football must continue to wait.

That is why from the League they do not want to give a specific date for the return of football because it is not in their hands, but in that of the government. For Spanish football, anything that starts before or on June 28 will allow the league to finish in late July and leave August for European competitions.

