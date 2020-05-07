The Royal Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF) announced this Thursday the proposal to allow five changes per team during the matches of their competitions, as a measure to avoid injury to the players, once soccer activity is resumed in this nation.

Through an official statement, the entity led by Luis Rubiales reported that this extraordinary implementation, derived from the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been endorsed and supported by Javier Tebas, President of La Liga. In addition, it will be this Friday that the Delegated Commission of the RFEF issues the acceptance and application of the new rule.

“The five changes can be made at three points in each game and can also be applied to all the playoffs proposed in the resolution of the federal competitions. This measure is pending the approval of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) for the First Division “was explained in the text.

Rubiales, president of the RFEF, explained that this proposal was raised with FIFA more than a month ago, since the sports inactivity in which the footballers have been seen during the confinement could increase the risk of injury.

“FIFA recently approved the possibility of making these changes and transferred it to the IFAB, the international body in charge of approving the modifications to the regulations, which in this case is pending the green light for this measure in the case of the Spanish First Division” , was added.

All La Liga clubs have undergone COVID-19 testing since this week and, once the results are known, they will be able to open their facilities for the individual training of footballers, with a view to a possible resumption of the competition, which has 11 dates left to play.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.