LaLiga: Controversy in Valencia-Levante over a penalty at the last minute | Football news | League of Spain | Soccer

Welcome

!

You have created your Futbolred account. Know and personalize your profile.

Verification email will be sent to

Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.

The judge charged a free kick but the VAR, after three minutes of analysis, warned that it was a penalty.

Controversy about the end of the match.

Photo:

.

By:

Christian Amézquita

June 12, 2020, 05:50 p.m.

Valencia and Levante starred in a vibrant match on Matchday 28 of the Spanish league. Although much of the match was tied at zero, the emotions were reserved for the final stretch.

I don’t know

While Roger Martí left Levante with ten men fifteen from the end, in the 89th minute Rodrigo scored the goal for the locals. But when everything seemed finished, at 90 + 4 a rather dubious penalty was decreed that culminated in the equality of Gonzalo Melero.

Therefore, a real controversy was formed due to the difficult situation of the game. The defender was struggling with his marker, but the forward fell, out of the area, as a result of a stomp.

Initially, the referee charged a direct free kick, however the VAR requested to stop play for a detailed review of the play. After almost three minutes, they reported that the infraction was criminal for Diakhaby’s grasp.

Here is the key moment of the VAR in the #ValenciaLevante incredible Diakhaby in two games 3 penalties. I think Celades should never put this player back, from Amateur what he does. A draw that left a lot of desire and little football in the classic of the Valencian community pic.twitter.com/n6CZFydXOO – Spanish Comment (@ComentaEspanola) June 12, 2020

COMMENT

SAVE

Enter or

register

to save articles in your user area and read them whenever you want

Saved item

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

This article has already been saved

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

Item could not be saved, please try again