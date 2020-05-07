LaLiga congratulated the Bundesliga on Wednesday “by the decision of his Government” to restart the competition in the second half of May, “very good news” for which they continue to work in Spain, on the way and closer with the start of medical tests.

“From LaLiga we want to congratulate the Bundesliga on the decision of its Government to restart the competition from the second half of this month of May, as well as other leagues that are also reactivating in Poland, Israel and Turkey, Croatia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary, Denmark and Portugal “LaLiga said in a statement after the news broke.

From Spanish professional football they recalled that it is a necessary boost for the economy of all Europe. “It is very good news for European football, for the return to a new normality and for the reactivation of such an important economic and social activity, so alone in Spain it represents 1.37% of GDP, 185.00 jobs and 4.1 billion euros a year in taxes, “he adds.

“LaLiga and its clubs continue to work so that in Spain football can also return, on a path that started yesterday and today with the medical tests prior to the return from training and that it will not end until the fans’ return to the stadiums “, he ends, with the hashtag #VolverEsGanar.

